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US national arrested after a satellite phone found in his luggage at Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar airport

The use of satellite phones is prohibited in India without prior government approval. Devices such as Thuraya and Iridium are subject to strict regulation.

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 06:10 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A US national and his companion were detained at the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday after a satellite phone was recovered from their luggage during routine screening.

According to official guidelines, travellers must obtain written permission from the Department of Telecommunications before carrying or using satellite communication devices in the country.(File Photo/X/@srinagarairport)

The individuals were questioned by airport security and later handed over to the police for further investigation. The police later confirmed that one of the individuals, a US national whose bag the satellite phone was found in, had been arrested.

The use of satellite phones is prohibited in India without prior government approval. Devices such as Thuraya and Iridium phones are subject to strict regulation, and unauthorised possession can lead to detention, arrest, and seizure under the Indian Telegraph Act and other security rules.

According to official guidelines, travellers must obtain written permission from the Department of Telecommunications before carrying or using satellite communication devices in the country.

India enforces stringent telecom restrictions due to security concerns, and both foreign nationals and Indian citizens have faced action in the past for carrying satellite communicators.

Earlier cases

 
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