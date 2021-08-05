Two years of Article 370 abrogation: Move complicated J&K issue, says Hurriyat

All Parties Hurriyat Conference(APHC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday, on the second anniversary of the nullification of Article 370, said the move has further complicated the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, APHC reiterated its opposition to what it said were “unilateral and arbitrary actions” . “APHC on this occasion would also like to draw the attention of the citizens of India and the world at large, that the present Indian government’s actions of August 5,2019 has only complicated the dispute further over the state of J&K,” the Hurriyat said.

“This is illustrated by the fact that it ignited the flames along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even as some measure of calm has been introduced along the Line of Control. It is worth pointing out that whereas before August 2019 New Delhi would argue that Kashmir was the main trouble spot in the state, today it is faced with four trouble spots of Leh, Kargil and Jammu as there is disaffection in these regions too,” the statement claimed.

APHC chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been in house detention since the 2019 move. APHC said it is convinced that the Centre must accept the need to address the Kashmir issue.

“Engage with those who truly represent the political will and aspirations of its peoples, and diffuse the building geopolitical pressures in the region along its northern and western borders. APHC urges the government of India to resume engagement with the Government of Pakistan,” the statement said.

It said APHC has had a long-standing policy of engagement in meaningful dialogue among all the stakeholders that sees the situation on the ground for what it is, and encourages dialogue rather than armed confrontation.

“The latter benefits no one and harms everyone. Nor is intransigence and denial a helpful stance. All political prisoners, including APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq , hundreds of youth and all others arrested arbitrarily or under draconian laws should be released by the government,” it said.