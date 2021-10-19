Two-day coordination meeting of BJP, RSS to begin today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a two-day coordination meeting in New Delhi starting Tuesday. The leaders will deliberate on policy-related issues at the meeting, according to new agency PTI.

Top leaders of the BJP, including its secretary-general (organisation) BL Santhosh, other officer-bearers and Union ministers are expected to attend the meeting.

RSS-affiliated organisations working in various sectors like education, culture and economy are expected to attend the close-door meeting.

The meeting holds significance in the wake of upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other states.

Such meetings between the RSS and representatives of the BJP and its government at the Centre keep taking place for sharing of ideas and giving feedback on government policies.

The RSS held a four-day-long session last month to discuss the elections due next year. The meeting was aimed at assessing preparedness of the Sangh's cadres and ensuring a smooth road to victory for the BJP.

The meeting has been called at a time when farmers' agitation is about to complete an year. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament. They want the laws withdrawn.

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said that if the Centre would provide a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee through a law, they can resolve the farmers' agitation against the farm laws.

Pointing out that the agitating farmer would not compromise on less than the MSP guarantee law, Malik said that it is the only thing that farmers need.

The RSS held a meeting in June to take stock of its activities and draw up a roadmap for the preparations affiliated organisations should make in anticipation of a possible third Covid-19 wave.