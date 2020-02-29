e-paper
U'khand: DJ killed for stopping music, accused on run

U’khand: DJ killed for stopping music, accused on run

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Rudrapur: A 20-year-old disc jockey was allegedly shot dead after he stopped playing music at a wedding reception in a village near Rudrapur town of Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar on Friday night, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place around 10 pm in Bariya Daulat village, about 35 km from Rudrapur.

“We had received information that a man was injured in a firing incident at a wedding ceremony in Bariya Daulat village. By the time we reached there, he was taken to a nearby hospital and the accused had already fled from the scene,” said Prakash Chand, in-charge of the Bariya Daulat police outpost.

The injured DJ, identified as Avtar Singh, was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

“Some youth were dancing when an argument broke out between them and Singh. In an attempt to pacify the youths, Singh stopped the music when one of them got furious and fired at him with a country-made pistol,” said officer Chand..

Singh was injured in the neck and collapsed. Chaos erupted at the function with guests leaving the venue in haste.

“In that chaos, the main accused also managed to flee. However as the probe progressed, the police nabbed six persons who were involved in the argument with Singh. Efforts are on to arrest the main accused, who is on the run,” Chand said.

