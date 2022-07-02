Udaipur killing accused attacked by crowd outside NIA court in Jaipur| Video

The four accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder were attacked by an angry crowd while they were being escorted by the police at the NIA court in Jaipur. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the crowd is seen attacking the accused while they are being taken to the police van.



The NIA court has sent all the four accused, Riyaz Attari, Ghous Mohammed, Mohsin and Asif to ten-day NIA custody for further interrogation. The first two accused had beheaded Kanhaiya Lal while the other two have been arrested for abetment and conspiracy.

#WATCH | Udaipur murder incident: Accused attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur



All the four accused were sent to 10-day remand to NIA by the NIA court, today pic.twitter.com/1TRWRWO53Z — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 2, 2022

The investigations to the killing of Kanhaiya Lal have revealed an international link to the killers. According to the probe, accused Ghous Mohammed visited Karachi on the call of the functionaries of Dawat-e-Islami in 2014 where he stayed for 40 days. The other accused Riyaz Attari allegedly tried to infiltrate into the minority wing of Rajasthan BJP and attempted to get close to a BJP Minority Morcha member and a BJP worker to target them.

The police interrogations of the two killers revealed that they had no remorse for the crime to which they had confessed. The security agencies are probing the ramifications of the indoctrination by the Karachi-based DeI. Attari, a follower of Dawat leader Illyas Attari Quadri, had crafted the knives used to kill the tailor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON