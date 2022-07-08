Uddhav camp moves SC against Maharashtra guv invite to Shinde to form govt

The Uddhav Thackeray camp has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision on June 30 to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government, news agency ANI has reported. The move comes more than a week after Shinde took oath as the chief minister of the state that saw the fall of the 2.5 years old Maha Vikas Aghadi government last month.

