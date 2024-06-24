Bhandara, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the Shiv Sena got less seats than the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha polls but his party's strike rate, denoting seats won against seats contested, was better. The Shiv Sena won nine of the 21 seats it contested, while the Shinde faction emerged victorious in seven constituencies after fielding candidates in 15. Speaking at a gathering here, where he laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹547 crore, Shinde said the opposition's fake narrative about change in Constitution to do away with reservations for various segments of society affected the ruling alliance. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena , NCP and Congress, won 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state but its vote share and that of the Mahayuti was almost the same, Shinde asserted. "Shiv Sena got less seats but our strike rate was more. Of the 13 seats where the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena had a direct fight, we won seven. The Maha Vikas Aghadi criticises me daily but I will reply with my work, like granting ₹547 crore to develop Bhandara," he said. He asked the people to compare the work his government had done since June 2022 and that of the MVA dispensation, which was in power for two-and-half years. The CM also said OBCs will not face injustice while giving quota to the Maratha community. Maratha activists are seeking Kunbi certificates for the community members to avail reservations, which has been opposed by Other Backward Classes' outfits who say it will reduce their share of quota benefits. Independent MLA from Bhandara Narendra Bhondekar joined the Shiv Sena officially at the event.

Uddhav group won more LS seats, but our strike rate was better, says CM Shinde