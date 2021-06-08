Uddhav says Maharashtra needs 120mn doses of Covid vaccine for 18-44 years group

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state will need at least 120 million doses of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine to fully inoculate the 60 million people in the age group of 18-44 years.

“We require at least 12 crore doses to vaccinate 6 crore people twice who fall under the 18-44 years age group. We attempted to do this earlier but supplies were inadequate and not steady. We are thankful to the Prime Minister for centralising vaccine procurement and I hope everyone gets vaccinated soon,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Thackeray along with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Tuesday at his residence in New Delhi. They discussed issues related to the reservation for the Maratha community, political reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), nomination of 12 members to legislative council and issues related to GST compensation. Thackeray also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately for 30 minutes after the meeting concluded, according to a report by HT.

Maharashtra recently eased some of the lockdown-like restrictions it had imposed since April 22 as the state fought to contain the largest outbreak in the country during the second wave. Thackeray announced a five-level plan on Sunday allowing areas with a positivity rate of 5% or less and less than 25% oxygen bed occupancy to open up completely.

At least 20.3 million people in Maharashtra have received their vaccination against Covid-19. It has vaccinated more than a million people aged between 18-44 years with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The state also reported 10,219 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, its lowest count of cases since March 9 this year. Maharashtra has recorded 5.84 million cases of Covid-19 so far.