Uddhav Sena MP on Rohit Sharma amid Cong leader's remark: ‘With extra pounds…’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday hailed Rohit Sharma amid INDIA ally Congress leader Shama Mohamed's ‘fat’ remark on the Indian cricket team captain. India's captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.(AP)

“Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!” Chaturvedi posted on X.

A massive row erupted after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed in a now deleted X post called Sharma “fat”.

"@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

However, after the backlash, the Congress leader deleted the post from her X account.

Stating that Mohamed's remarks do not reflect the party's position, Congress leader Pawan Khera said on X,"Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy."

Amid criticism, the Congress leader defended her remark, saying,"It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that."

“I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy,” she was quoted by ANI as saying.

BJP slams Shama Mohamed over remarks on Rohit Sharma

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Congress over Mohamed's remarks.

"Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn't! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!" BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted on X.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI,"This is a shameful comment made by Shama Mohamed, the official spokesperson of the Congress. It is clear that this is the Congress's official stand. I feel sad that she is talking like this about the Captain of the biggest and most respected team. Their mindset has become very cheap."