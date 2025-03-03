Congress leader calls cricketer Rohit Sharma ‘fat’, BJP reacts sharply: ‘90 election losses’

Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed called Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma “overweight" and “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had", drawing sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma faced bodyshaming comments from Congress leader Shama Mohamed(AP)

The Congress leader made the comment after Rohit Sharma was dismissed after 15 runs off 17 balls during a match against New Zealand for the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.

While India won the match by 44 runs, Mohamed lashed out against Sharma in a post on X saying, ““Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”

"What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India," she wrote in another post.

BJP reacts sharply to comments

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to the statement and said, "Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive!"

He added, “I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning the T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!"

Poonawalla also criticised the Congress leader for making such comments after the party had branded itself as a “Mohabbat ki dukaan” - a shop of love. He stated that the party was actually - "Nafrat ke bhaijaan" - messengers of hatred.

“While opposing India, its institutions, and its armed forces – while repeatedly saying they are against the Indian state – Congress has now turned against the Indian team as well," said Poonawalla.

BJP leader Radhika Khera also criticised the Congress party for failing to manage their own work while commenting on Rohit Sharma who had led India to a World Cup victory.

"This is the same Congress that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend? The party that thrives on nepotism is lecturing a self-made champion?" Khera said in a post on X.