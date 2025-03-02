'Tell me, who's better than him at the moment?' Rohit Sharma 'PR stunt' theory burned in 'extreme' message to Agarkar

India captain Rohit Sharma may have silenced his critics over his form with a stunning century in the ODI series at home against England last month, but the sword still hangs over his future in Test cricket. Although the selectors do have time to take that big call, with India's next Test assignment being in June with the tour of England, former India cricketer Amit Mishra, in an "extremely blunt" message, said that while the Ajit Agarkar-led committee does have the option to leave him out, but the decision to retire still depends on Rohit. India's captain Rohit Sharma had dropped himself from playing XI during Sydney Test against Australia(PTI)

"I am going to be extremely blunt on this. I personally feel that any cricketer, he didn't start playing cricket by asking us. So, the kind of pressure he has gone through, we were not with him during that phase so are not aware of the amount of pressure he had to endure," Mishra said during a chat on Lallantop.

"So, I personally feel that it should be his decision. The day he feels that he can't play anymore, he will retire himself. Rohit's wish has nothing to do with the selectors. Don't select him. That's the selector's choice. Retirement is Rohit's call," he added.

Discussions around Rohit's future in Test cricket began after a poor red-ball season. India played 10 Tests between September 2024 and January 2025 across three series - two at home and one in Australia. Rohit managed just 164 runs in 15 innings, with one half-century knock. In addition, the Mumbai batter scored just 2 and 28 on his return to Ranji Trophy cricket in January in the group game against Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite the form sparking questions about his future as an international cricketer beyond the Champions Trophy, Mishra backed Rohit to bounce back.

"You tell me, who is better than him at the moment? In Test cricket, can anyone handle pressure like him? Although he is struggling but, you name one player who can handle that pressure. Definitely, you back the young players and that's what he has done. Name one captain who decided to drop himself in Australia?" he asked.

Rohit Sharma 'PR stunt' theory burned

En route to his poor run of form on the Australian tour, Rohit dropped himself from the final Test match against Australia in Sydney. The act was labelled a 'PR stunt' as Rohit faced criticism from fans, especially amid notable celebrities tweeting to support the 37-year-old. But Mishra brushed aside the theory.

"It wasn't a PR activity; this is what I personally feel. His nature is not like that. I know him personally. He is not that kind of a player who will do such a thing for his PR," Mishra explained.

Rohit is currently in the midst of India's Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai. India have already made the semifinal.