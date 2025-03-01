Menu Explore
Rohit Sharma fit, unlikely to be rested vs New Zealand before Champions Trophy semis, 'captain' Shubman Gill has to wait

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 01, 2025 09:39 AM IST

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate shared an update regarding India's plans for the two quick upcoming games.

India’s ICC Champions Trophy campaign reached a bit of a lull in the previous week, with the unit getting an entire week off between games after their victory in the high-intensity contest against Pakistan. India next play New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday to round out the group, but with qualification already promised, India are aware that they play their semifinal on Tuesday, less than two days’ rest after their third group game.

India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Mohammed Shami celebrate a dismissal during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Mohammed Shami celebrate a dismissal during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

With fitness and recovery being a concern due to the quick turnaround between these two matches, Indian team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was asked about India’s plans to ensure their bowlers remain fresh, and if they might consider changes and rest being provided to do so.

"We've had two pretty tough training sessions, so that's been the preparation," ten Doeschate explained in the press conference. "In terms of the bench strength, I think the priority is making sure that we have our best guys available and fully fit for the second game.”

However, ten Doeschate indicated that this extended spell off followed immediately by two quick games provides something of a challenge for the team from a fitness and balance perspective.

"But we also don't want to rest them for another two days. So to get that balance right, we might just try to share the bowling out a little bit,” said the former Dutch cricketer.

“But we obviously want to win against New Zealand as well. It's important that we keep that momentum going and obviously to top the group as well,” he continued. “So the balance of those two things I just mentioned [is] to be thought about."

Update on captain Rohit's fitness

India have bench bowling options in Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy, as well as Washington Sundar, but ten Doeschate’s presser indicates that India might just choose to use their sixth or seventh bowling options a little more, as not to put too much pressure on any one bowler.

Further, the Dutch coach was asked about the status of Rohit Sharma, who had limped off the field and seemed to be struggling with a hamstring issue. While Rohit said in the post-match interview following the Pakistan win that he was good to go, ten Doeschate provided clarification ahead of the New Zealand match.

"He's all right. It's an injury he's had before, so he knows how to manage it really well,” he said.

There were reports of Shubman Gill making his ODI captaincy debut if Rohit is rested but going by what ten Doeschate said, it appears that the vice-captain will have to wait for opportunity to lead in an ODI.

The pressure will be off for India against the Kiwis, but they will want to maintain their momentum and keep this winning habit as they look to go 3-0 in Dubai in the group stages and head into the semifinals with confidence.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
