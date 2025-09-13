Uddhav announces protest over India-Pak match in Maharashtra: ‘How can blood, cricket...’

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday that his party will organise protests across Maharashtra against the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. Uddhav Thackeray said that they are going to send sindoor from every house to PM Modi.(PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray said boycotting the Asia Cup match between the two countries, scheduled for Sunday, is an opportunity to convey to the world our stance on terrorism.

"Our Prime Minister said blood and water cannot flow together, so how can blood and cricket flow together? How can war and cricket be at the same time? They have done business in patriotism. The business of patriotism is only for money. They are going to play the match tomorrow also because they want all the money they will get from that match," he said.

"Tomorrow, Shiv Sena (UBT) women workers will come out on the streets in Maharashtra, and they are going to send sindoor from every house to PM Modi," he further declared.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, Thackeray dubbed the cricket match a joke on patriotism.

Referring to an old meeting between Bal Thackeray and Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad at Matoshree, the Thackeray family's Mumbai residence, Uddhav said, "My father had told Javed Miandad that there will be no cricket till terror acts against India from Pakistan continue."