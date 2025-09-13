'What are cricketers doing?' Pahalgam terror attack victim's widow slams India-Pak match, BCCI

Aishanya Dwivedi, the young widow of a soldier killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, strongly condemned the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 and urged all the concerned stakeholders to boycott it. Aishanya Dwivedi called for a nationwide boycott of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup.(ANI)

Accusing them of ignoring the sacrifices of the 26 people who lost their lives in the attack, Dwivedi criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for agreeing to play against Pakistan, who she described as a "terrorist nation."

Also Read | Did Punjab Kings jump on the boycott bandwagon for India versus Pakistan Asia Cup tie? Recent post sparks buzz

"BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan. I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families. What are our cricketers doing? Cricketers are said to be nationalists. It is viewed as our national game. Except for 1-2 cricket players, nobody stepped forward to say that we should boycott the match against Pakistan. BCCI cannot make them play at gunpoint. They should take a stand for their country. But they are not doing it," she told ANI.

"I would like to ask the sponsors and broadcasters if their nationality for those 26 families is finished? What will the revenue from the match be used for? Pakistan will use this just for terrorism. That is a terrorist nation. You will provide them with revenue and prepare them to attack us once again. I cannot understand this," she added.

Also Read | John Bolton slams ex-boss over India-Pakistan peace claims: ‘Trump tariffs inappropriate’

Calling for a nationwide boycott, she urged fans to take a stand. "Don't switch on your TVs. Don't give them the numbers. Boycott this match."

Opposition parties slam BJP

Opposition parties, including AIMIM and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, have slammed the BJP and the BCCI over the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, which is scheduled for September 14.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray asked if “blood and cricket can flow together.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress on Friday called it an insult to the kin of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and soldiers who have been martyred in the line of duty.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) said the government's dual standards had been exposed after it allowed the match to proceed.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a request to urgently list a plea seeking an interim stay on the cricket match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on September 14.