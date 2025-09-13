John Bolton slams ex-boss over India-Pakistan peace claims: ‘Trump tariffs inappropriate’

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton slammed President Donald Trump over his claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan and his recent tariffs on New Delhi, describing the actions as “inappropriate”. Former US NSA John Bolton slammed Trump over India-Pakistan peace claims(REUTERS File)

Bolton, who also served as US ambassador to the United Nations, denounced Trump’s “erratic behaviour” in imposing tariffs on India over its Russian oil purchases, questioning why similar measures were not applied to countries like China, Turkey, and Pakistan, he told ANI.

“I think there was a lot of concern in Washington that the two tariff issues, combined with Trump taking credit for bringing peace to India and Pakistan after the last terrorist attack in Kashmir, were inappropriate,” Bolton said. He urged India to prioritise long-term ties with the US, emphasising that Trump will only be in office for about 3.5 more years.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he brokered peace between India and Pakistan during a recent conflict in May, though India maintained that the ceasefire resulted from direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Last month, the Trump administration imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, with an additional 25 per cent levy for New Delhi’s purchases of oil and weapons from Moscow.

“The sanctions are not part of normal trade dialogue and reflect Trump’s unconventional approach to Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. This demonstrates how erratic Trump can be, given that he has neither sanctioned Russia nor enforced penalties on China, a far bigger purchaser than India, nor other nations like Turkey and Pakistan,” Bolton said when asked about the tariffs.

Acknowledging the challenges for India, Bolton advised New Delhi to navigate the situation pragmatically. “The Government of India should treat Trump as a one-time phenomenon and act in accordance with India’s national interest, recognising that this behaviour is peculiar to him and does not reflect a broader American stance,” he said, praising India’s measured response.

On India’s reliance on back-channel diplomacy, Bolton added, “That’s the most effective way to handle someone like Trump. Engaging in public confrontation would only complicate matters further.”

He further criticised Trump’s pressure tactics on close partners as theatrical rather than strategic. “I wouldn’t call it a strategy… it’s more a performance for domestic political effect than a calculated approach to US-India relations,” he said, noting that such conduct has eroded global confidence in America’s reliability.

Bolton stressed that India should maintain a long-term perspective on ties with the US, recognising that Trump’s presidency is limited.

“The objective should be to advance relations, minimise the damage, and then repair any fallout after his term ends. A long-term outlook and tolerance for conduct unique to one individual, rather than representative of the American people, is crucial,” Bolton added.