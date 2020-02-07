Uddhav Thackeray appoints Sena leader Ravindra Waikar as CMO ‘coordinator’

india

In a first, the Maharashtra chief minister’s office (CMO) will have a politician to assist the state’s head of government. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the appointment of senior Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar as ‘coordinator’ in the CMO. Waikar, a former minister, will be expected to handle crucial infrastructure projects, policies related to municipal corporations and coordinate between the party (Shiv Sena) and the government. The state government is a coalition between the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Known to be a close aide of Thackeray, Waikar was the minister of state (MoS) for housing in the Devendra Fadnavis government and is also former chairman of the civic standing committee in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A senior Mantralaya official, who did not wish to be named, said Waikar will be given the status of a minister, with all facilities that a minister is entitled to and a cabin in the CMO and at Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister at Malabar Hill.

“It is for the first time that a former minister has been appointed as a coordinator in the chief minister’s office. Waikar will be expected to coordinate matters largely in the interest of Shiv Sena and play a link between governance and administration. Waikar has experience in BMC and with civic elections set to come up, his role will be important,” said a Sena minister, on condition of anonymity.