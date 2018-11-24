Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya Live updates: Shiv Sena chief leaves for UP city for a two-day visit

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on Saturday amid a clamour among Hindu outfits for bringing an ordinance to build Ram temple.

The Sena, which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but has had strained ties with ally BJP, has demanded the Centre come out with an ordinance and declare a date for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Uddhav Thackeray will be performing an evening maha aarti on the banks of river Sarayu on November 24 and the next day will visit the site of Ram temple in Ayodhya, said reports.

12 Vibhag Pramukhs/Vibhag Sanghataks (office-bearers) of the party have been tasked with organising “maha aartis” (grand prayers) simultaneously at 6 pm Saturday at several temples in Mumbai to coincide with Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit.

Follow Live updates here:

10:57 am IST Shiv Sena chief leaves for Ayodhya for a two-day visit Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray leaves from his residence. He will reach Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Saturday for a two-day visit. VHP and Shiv Sena will hold separate events in the city on Sunday over the matter of Ram temple.





10:36 am IST Preparations underway for VHP’s Dharma Sabha on November 25 Preparations are underway at sprawling Bade Bhakt Mahal ground for VHP’s Dharma Sabha on November 25. The Uttar Pradesh police has deployed a legion of officers to preserve the law and order situation in Ayodhya ahead of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) ‘Hunkar Sabha’ event, scheduled for Sunday.





10:18 am IST Big billboards in Ayodhya for Shiv Sena’s event Big billboards have come up across Ayodhya for Shiv Sena’s event. A Shiv Sena hoarding for Uddhav Thackeray’s Ashirwad Sammelan at Lakshman Quila ground (Pawan Dixit/HT Photo)



