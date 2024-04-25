Uddhav Thackeray releases poll manifesto of Shiv Sena (UBT); focus on farm loan waiver, jobs

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday unveiled the party's manifesto, termed as Vachannama, for the Lok Sabha elections at a hurriedly called press conference at his Mumbai residence. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference, at his residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai.(ANI)

The manifesto outlined a comprehensive set of promises aimed at addressing key issues ranging from economic development to environmental conservation.

Thackeray pledged to establish the financial centre in Mumbai, which he claimed was “moved to” Gujarat, and vowed to prioritise job creation and employment opportunities for rural youth at the district level so that people from the state won’t have to migrate.

Through the INDIA government, Thackeray said, they will not only waive farm loans but also revise the conditions concerning crop insurance.

He said agricultural equipment and seeds will be made free of GST (Goods and Services Tax). The party pledged to amend GST in consultation with experts to alleviate what it termed as "tax terrorism" and ensure a fair and equitable taxation system.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has proposed the establishment of a new research wing within the agriculture department, aiming to provide farmers with expert guidance on crop selection to maximise market opportunities.

Environmental conservation also emerged as a key priority for Uddhav's Sena, with the manifesto stipulating that only eco-friendly projects and industries will be developed in Maharashtra.

The party also promised to keep the prices of five essential goods under control for the next five years.

The manifesto was released a day before voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in which eight seats in Maharashtra will vote on Friday.

Voting will be held in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada from 7 am to 6 pm across 16,589 polling centres, officials said.

Maharashtra is witnessing an unprecedented political realignment in this Lok Sabha election where the opposition INDIA bloc comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP of Sharad Pawar is up against the BJP-led NDA, which also comprises Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde and NCP of Ajit Pawar. The Election Commission recognised Eknath Shinde's and Ajit Pawar's parties as the real Shiv Sena and NCP, respectively, and were granted the original symbols following a vertical split in their parties.