 Uddhav Thackeray releases poll manifesto of Shiv Sena (UBT); focus on farm loan waiver, jobs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uddhav Thackeray releases poll manifesto of Shiv Sena (UBT); focus on farm loan waiver, jobs

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 07:33 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray released poll manifesto of Shiv Sena (UBT), focussing on farm loan waiver, jobs and stopping ‘loot’ of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday unveiled the party's manifesto, termed as Vachannama, for the Lok Sabha elections at a hurriedly called press conference at his Mumbai residence.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference, at his residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai.(ANI)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference, at his residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai.(ANI)

The manifesto outlined a comprehensive set of promises aimed at addressing key issues ranging from economic development to environmental conservation.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

Thackeray pledged to establish the financial centre in Mumbai, which he claimed was “moved to” Gujarat, and vowed to prioritise job creation and employment opportunities for rural youth at the district level so that people from the state won’t have to migrate.

Through the INDIA government, Thackeray said, they will not only waive farm loans but also revise the conditions concerning crop insurance.

Read: ‘Uddhav-led Shiv Sena will be wiped out after Lok Sabha elections:’ Narayan Rane

He said agricultural equipment and seeds will be made free of GST (Goods and Services Tax). The party pledged to amend GST in consultation with experts to alleviate what it termed as "tax terrorism" and ensure a fair and equitable taxation system.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has proposed the establishment of a new research wing within the agriculture department, aiming to provide farmers with expert guidance on crop selection to maximise market opportunities.

Environmental conservation also emerged as a key priority for Uddhav's Sena, with the manifesto stipulating that only eco-friendly projects and industries will be developed in Maharashtra.

Read: Won’t delete ‘religious’ words from campaign song, defiant Thackeray tells ECI

The party also promised to keep the prices of five essential goods under control for the next five years.

The manifesto was released a day before voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in which eight seats in Maharashtra will vote on Friday.

Voting will be held in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada from 7 am to 6 pm across 16,589 polling centres, officials said.

Maharashtra is witnessing an unprecedented political realignment in this Lok Sabha election where the opposition INDIA bloc comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP of Sharad Pawar is up against the BJP-led NDA, which also comprises Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde and NCP of Ajit Pawar. The Election Commission recognised Eknath Shinde's and Ajit Pawar's parties as the real Shiv Sena and NCP, respectively, and were granted the original symbols following a vertical split in their parties.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Uddhav Thackeray releases poll manifesto of Shiv Sena (UBT); focus on farm loan waiver, jobs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On