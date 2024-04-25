‘Uddhav-led Shiv Sena will be wiped out after Lok Sabha elections’

RATNAGIRI: BJP leader Narayan Rane on Wednesday predicted that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would be “wiped out” in the coming Lok Sabha elections, for which Uddhav Thackeray alone would be responsible. He, also, surprisingly opined that what was currently happening in state politics was “not good for democracy”. In an exclusive chat with HT, Rane says, “When I was in the Sena he saw me as a threat to his ambition of becoming CM. Even after I quit, he kept taking revenge. He initiated action against construction in my Mumbai house, lodged a false case to put me behind bars. He was expecting me to surrender. I did not. He will pay for what he has done to me.” (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Rane, who is contesting from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, spoke to HT in between campaign meetings and party discussions in Ratnagiri. Excerpts:

This is the first time you are fighting a Lok Sabha election. There were reports that you were not keen to contest.

My party, the BJP, showed faith in me. Our alliance partners have supported me. I have been travelling in the constituency for the past two weeks and have got an encouraging response from people. I will get elected easily.

The CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena wanted this seat for Kiran Samant (brother of industries minister Uday Samant). They must be upset?

They were seeking the seat but that was earlier. Once my name was announced, both Uday and Kiran came and told me that they would work for my victory. I can see they are taking part in the campaign.

Of late, major projects in Konkan such as the Jaitapur nuclear plant and the Nanar oil refinery have got stuck. Are you addressing the concerns regarding development here since a major part of the region falls in your constituency?

If Konkan is lagging behind in development, Uddhav Thackeray is responsible. He wants a share in every project. He opposed Jaitapur because coal-based power producers lobbied with him. Had the project gone through, the region would have got a ₹3 lakh crore investment, and small factories and jobs would have materialised. Uddhav did not allow this because of his own interest.

But local people were also protesting against the projects.

They were told lies. We convinced them about the benefits of the project and later most of them gave their consent.

Maharashtra’s politics has been in turmoil for the past couple of years. What is your opinion on the goings-on—the splitting of parties, large-scale defections, changing loyalties overnight?

All these splits in parties and defections don’t look good in a democracy. I quit the Shiv Sena (in 2005) because I could not work with Uddhav Thackeray. It was not for any top post—I got those when I was in the Sena. As for what is happening in the state now, I would just say this: It is not in the interest of democracy.

The opposition has accused your government of forcing opposition leaders to change parties by misusing central investigation agencies.

It is just an allegation. The opposition has nothing else to say. The CBI cannot be forced. Was Sanjay Raut arrested just like that? No, he did something.

You were once a top Shiv Sena leader. Why do you think the party is in such disarray? Sena (UBT) leaders are blaming your party for it.

Where is Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena which fought for the Marathi manoos and Hindutva? It is long gone. Uddhav Thackeray dumped the Marathi manoos issue and later betrayed Hindutva for the CM’s chair. People can see all this. His Shiv Sena will be wiped out after these elections. Look at how he is venting against PM Modi, Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis. Is this the language of a person who was chief minister? He has nothing constructive to offer, no vision for development. His Shiv Sena is nearing its end.

Why is there so much bitterness between you and Uddhav?

When I was in the Sena he saw me as a threat to his ambition of becoming CM. Even after I quit, he kept taking revenge. He initiated action against construction in my Mumbai house, lodged a false case to put me behind bars. He was expecting me to surrender. I did not. He will pay for what he has done to me.

Do you think the BJP’s prospects could get affected by the Maratha community’s unhappiness over the reservation issue?

I don’t think so. Marathas are 34 percent of the state’s population. The way to give them reservation is by conducting a survey of social, economic and educational backwardness in the community. That is being done.

You publicly opposed Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demand to give Marathas reservation from the OBC quota. Do you think the government bungled in handling his agitation?

I will not comment on this. However, I am sure Marathas would never want OBC quota benefits by becoming Kunbi (a peasant sub-caste). Changing one’s caste for a quota is not something the community approves of. The only way to give reservation is by providing a separate quota.

How many seats will the BJP and its allies win?

I think we will definitely win 38 out of 48 seats, maybe a few more.