Uddhav Thackeray suffers major setback: What BMC results mean for him, and the road ahead

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results mark a decisive turning point for Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), ending a 25-year grip over India's richest civic body - an institution that was not just a symbol of power, but also the party's single biggest source of political influence and financial muscle. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family members, poses for photographs after casting his vote in the BMC elections (Satis Bate/HT)

For the first time since its inception, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which governs India's financial capital and commands the country’s largest municipal budget, will be run by the BJP.

The party emerged as the single-largest force in the 227-member house with 89 seats, as the ruling Mahayuti swept 23 of Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations - an outcome that significantly strengthens chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and entrenches the BJP's urban dominance.

Focused fight, diminished prize Fighting with limited resources and his back to the wall, Uddhav Thackeray mounted a sharply focused Mumbai-centric campaign, relying on nativist rhetoric, welfare messaging for the 'Marathi manoos', and the Sena's traditional grassroots network.

A tactical reconciliation with cousin Raj Thackeray was also aimed at consolidating the Marathi vote. While this strategy helped the Shiv Sena (UBT) retain strong pockets in south-central Mumbai, from Dadar to Byculla, it could not stop the party from losing control of the BMC.