IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / UDF promises 3,000 welfare pension, special law to protect Sabarimala tradition
UDF leaders release their manifesto for Kerala Assembly elections in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
UDF leaders release their manifesto for Kerala Assembly elections in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
india news

UDF promises 3,000 welfare pension, special law to protect Sabarimala tradition

Another interesting promise is of 2,000 monthly pension to homemakers and housewives ageing 40-60 years.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:38 PM IST

A flurry of SOPs figured in the Congress-led United Democratic Front manifesto for April 6 Kerala assembly elections. The manifesto, which was released on Saturday, promised 3,000 welfare pension, implementation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s pet minimum income guarantee scheme and special legislation to protect age-old traditions of Sabarimala hill temple.

Another interesting promise is of 2,000 monthly pension to homemakers and housewives ageing 40-60 years. The ruling Left Democratic Front has also promised pension to homemakers in its manifesto. Amid the heat of the ensuing polls, opposition parties have also raked up the emotional Sabarimala issue and it figured prominently in the manifesto.

Releasing the manifesto, state opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said it was prepared after several rounds of consultations with a cross-section of people and experts under the leadership of senior leader Shashi Tharoor.

Also read: Ministry of happiness, focus on NYAY - UDF releases manifesto for Kerala polls

It also promised setting up a ministry of happiness to ensure the wellbeing of people and bill-less hospitals across the state. “It is an integrated manifesto aiming to take the state to the next level. There will be an investor protection act and we will ban unnecessary hartals and work disruptions,” said manifesto committee chairman Tharoor, adding he had toured the state extensively to gather suggestions of experts and common people.

The UDF has also promised to bring light metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and revive Karunya medical scheme to fund the treatment of poor people. It also promised special legislation to revamp the state public service commission and ensure cent per cent transparency to avoid back door entries. The state had recently witnessed a strike by job aspirants alleging rampant back door entry in many departments and most of them were CPI(M) cadres.

Mothers who try for government jobs will be given a two-year age relaxation and all welfare pensions will be increased to 3,000 a month. It also promised 100 units of free electricity and subsidized fuel and food kits to the fishermen.

“It is people’s manifesto covering all aspects of life. It aims at making the state women-friendly and investor-friendly. It is a manifesto mapped out to reach all,” said party state president Mullappally Ramachandran. But the ruling LDF said most of its promises were hollow and not feasible. The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6 and counting will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Param Bir Singh was recently shunted out as the from the post of Mumbai police commissioner.(HT File Photo)
Param Bir Singh was recently shunted out as the from the post of Mumbai police commissioner.(HT File Photo)
india news

'Trying to save himself': Deshmukh rubbishes Param Bir Singh's extortion claims

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Some reports claimed that Param Bir Singh wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect 100 crore from various establishments in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists and academicians, who attended the seminar, felt that nuclear energy is a "long term" source of green energy.(AFP)
Scientists and academicians, who attended the seminar, felt that nuclear energy is a "long term" source of green energy.(AFP)
india news

India carrying out uranium exploration in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
"AMD is carrying out detailed geological investigations for uranium in parts of Arunachal Pradesh," said AMD director D K Sinha
READ FULL STORY
Close
An average person's daily caffeine intake should not exceed 300 mg- that's about three cups of coffee a day (Photo: Shutterstock)
An average person's daily caffeine intake should not exceed 300 mg- that's about three cups of coffee a day (Photo: Shutterstock)
india news

Centre delists works on Vizag coffee plantations from NREGP, tribal farmers in lurch

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:14 PM IST
The MGNREGP would no more applicable to works taken up in the coffee plantations in the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Popularly known as Datta ji in RSS circles, he was born on December 1, 1954 to Hosabale Sheshagiriyappa and Meenakshamma. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_20_2021_000136B)(PTI)
Popularly known as Datta ji in RSS circles, he was born on December 1, 1954 to Hosabale Sheshagiriyappa and Meenakshamma. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_20_2021_000136B)(PTI)
india news

Dattatreya Hosabale, the second Kannadiga to occupy No 2 position in RSS

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Dattatreya Hosabale, who was the Sah-Sarkaryavah of the Sangh since 2009 was elected as the Sarkaryavah at the two-day annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the Sangh's highest decision-making body on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III speaks during issuing a joint statement at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III speaks during issuing a joint statement at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Never considered India and China were on verge of war': US defence secretary

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Lloyd Austin was speaking at a press briefing after holding talks with defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities said that Indore Central Jail was given 300 doses of Covishield vaccine, and 150 were administered on Saturday. (ANI)(ANI)
Authorities said that Indore Central Jail was given 300 doses of Covishield vaccine, and 150 were administered on Saturday. (ANI)(ANI)
india news

Prisoners in Indore Central jail receive Covid-19 vaccine jab

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The vaccination drive took place within the jail premises in collaboration with the district administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UDF manifesto also promises to create a ministry of happiness in Kerala if the Congress-led front comes to power. The LDF released its manifesto on Friday. (Representative Image) (HT PHOTO).
The UDF manifesto also promises to create a ministry of happiness in Kerala if the Congress-led front comes to power. The LDF released its manifesto on Friday. (Representative Image) (HT PHOTO).
india news

News updates from HT: UDF releases manifesto for Kerala polls, focuses on NYAY

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The images circulated widely on the social media showed the voters receiving Sreedharan washing and touching his feet.(ANI)
The images circulated widely on the social media showed the voters receiving Sreedharan washing and touching his feet.(ANI)
india news

'Metroman' comes under attack from Left over images of voters washing his feet

PTI, Palakkad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:49 PM IST
In one picture, a voter was seen kneeling before him, while another visual showed women touching his feet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first pilot project could be rolled out in the next "two to three months", the CEC said.
The first pilot project could be rolled out in the next "two to three months", the CEC said.
india news

CEC hopeful concept of remote voting will see the light of day by next LS polls

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Addressing an event here, he said, the EC had early this year started a research project for enabling remote voting, in consultation with IIT Madras and eminent technologists from IITs and other leading institutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People's Conference (PC) leader Sajjad Lone said youth in Jammu and Kashmir bore the responsibility to fight for their rights. (PTI)
People's Conference (PC) leader Sajjad Lone said youth in Jammu and Kashmir bore the responsibility to fight for their rights. (PTI)
india news

Youth leaders from Kashmir join People’s Conference

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Arif Amin, a prominent youth leader from Pulwama said that they have always been looking for an opportunity to work for the vision of the People’s Conference and its leader Sajad Gani Lone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Midnapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidates, ahead of State Assembly polls, at BNR Ground, Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI03_20_2021_000102B) (PTI)
West Midnapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidates, ahead of State Assembly polls, at BNR Ground, Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI03_20_2021_000102B) (PTI)
india news

Mafia only industry running in Bengal: Modi

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:27 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi alleged that Mamata Banerjee has taken away the right to vote while referring to the 2018 panchayat elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI/ IMAGE POSTED BY @rajnathsingh)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI/ IMAGE POSTED BY @rajnathsingh)
india news

US-India resolve to elevate defence ties as China shadow looms

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Austin flew into India on the last leg of a three-nation visit that included Japan and South Korea, and China’s coercion and aggression figured in the US defense secretary’s discussions in the earlier stops of his tour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipur, India - Jan. 19, 2017: (L to R) Dattatreya Hosabale speaks during Saffron and the Sangha session at the Jaipur Literature Fest 2017 in Jaipur, India, on Thursday, January 19, 2017. (Photo by Saumya Khandelwal/ Hindustan Times) JLF 2017 (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
Jaipur, India - Jan. 19, 2017: (L to R) Dattatreya Hosabale speaks during Saffron and the Sangha session at the Jaipur Literature Fest 2017 in Jaipur, India, on Thursday, January 19, 2017. (Photo by Saumya Khandelwal/ Hindustan Times) JLF 2017 (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
india news

Hosabale is RSS’s new general secretary

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Hosbale, who is known for his organising and planning skills, made a mark within the organisation during his stint with RSS’s students’ wing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for the Covid-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Friday.(ANI File Photo )
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for the Covid-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Friday.(ANI File Photo )
india news

8 states showing rising trajectory in Covid-19 cases, says health ministry

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The ministry said India has scaled a significant peak in its battle against Covid-19 pandemic. The total vaccination coverage has surpassed 4 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmarese people fleeing the coup have taken shelter in eight districts and most of them are being handled by local NGOs. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)(AP)
Myanmarese people fleeing the coup have taken shelter in eight districts and most of them are being handled by local NGOs. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)(AP)
india news

Mizoram can't remain indifferent to sufferings of Myanmarese refugees: CM

PTI, Aizawl
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The Mizo National Front chief, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18, requested him to personally intervene in the matter to provide asylum to the political refugees on humanitarian grounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP