UDF wins 17 of 31 wards in Kerala bypolls, setback for LDF

Kochi: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) made significant gains in the bypolls to 31 local body wards in Kerala, held on November 20, according to results released by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday. The results on Wednesday showed the UDF won 17 of the 31 wards (HT image)

The bypolls were held in one district panchayat ward, four block panchayat wards, three municipality wards, and 23 grama panchayat wards.

In the previous elections held in 2020, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) controlled 15 wards, the UDF controlled 13, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) controlled 3.

However, the results released on Wednesday showed the UDF won 17 of the 31 wards, gaining 4 from other parties. The LDF’s tally dropped to 11, while the BJP retained its 3 wards.

Notably, the UDF’s victories over the LDF in the Karimannoor panchayat in Idukki, Nattika panchayat in Thrissur, and Thachampara panchayat in Palakkad district will result in the LDF losing power in these local bodies, where it had a razor-thin majority.

The BJP retained two of its existing wards and gained another from the UDF, but also lost one ward to the UDF.

The bypolls were held due to the deaths and defections of sitting ward members.

Elections for the three-tier self-governing local bodies are scheduled for October next year.