Udhayanidhi Stalin's Diwali wish for ‘those who have faith’ draws flak from BJP: ‘Anti-Hindu party’

Tamil Nadu Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is facing flak from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over his Diwali wish for “those who have faith” as opposition leaders in the state accused him of discrimination against Hindus. Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, said that people were hesitant to greet him on Diwali.
“When I reached the stage, many gave me bouquets, books, and some didn't know what to tell me. Some hesitated whether to wish me on Diwali or not. They thought, 'What if he gets angry if we wish?' I am saying Happy Diwali to those who have faith,” Stalin said while speaking about the programme.
BJP leaders react
Many BJP leaders condemned his remark and accused both MK Stalin and his son of being biased.
Senior leader and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she will extend Diwali greetings to everyone. “I wish everyone a Happy Diwali and we are not like the Tamil Nadu chief minister. We will be wishing each and everyone. I condemn the Tamil Nadu Deputy chief minister for wishing Diwali only to the believers.”
She criticised both the chief minister and the Deputy chief minister for ignoring the feelings of other communities.
“Even though they are non-believers, he is the chief minister. People have elected him… We will not wish only those who believe. I strongly condemn the remarks.”
Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad also hit out against Udhayanidhi Stalin and said that the DMK government lacks the basic grace to offer greetings for Hindu festivals.
“It's common knowledge that the DMK is an anti-Hindu party. Once ensconced in power, they are duty-bound to treat every citizen with absolute equality. The Constitution, meticulously crafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, underscores this imperative with unyielding clarity. Yet, the DMK regime lacks even the basic grace to offer greetings for Hindu festivals, choosing instead to spew unrelenting vitriol exclusively against the Hindu faith,” he said.