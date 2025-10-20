Udhayanidhi Stalin's Diwali wish for ‘those who have faith’ draws flak from BJP: ‘Anti-Hindu party’

Tamil Nadu Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is facing flak from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over his Diwali wish for “those who have faith” as opposition leaders in the state accused him of discrimination against Hindus. Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, said that people were hesitant to greet him on Diwali. Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, said that people were hesitant to greet him on Diwali. (PTI)

“When I reached the stage, many gave me bouquets, books, and some didn't know what to tell me. Some hesitated whether to wish me on Diwali or not. They thought, 'What if he gets angry if we wish?' I am saying Happy Diwali to those who have faith,” Stalin said while speaking about the programme.

BJP leaders react Many BJP leaders condemned his remark and accused both MK Stalin and his son of being biased.

Senior leader and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she will extend Diwali greetings to everyone. “I wish everyone a Happy Diwali and we are not like the Tamil Nadu chief minister. We will be wishing each and everyone. I condemn the Tamil Nadu Deputy chief minister for wishing Diwali only to the believers.”