Udupi video: BJP worker arrested for tweet; Khushbu says everyone jumping fence

The three girls who were arrested for filming their classmates in the washroom at a paramedical college in Udupi were granted bail on Friday, while Shakunthala, a BJP worker, was arrested for a 'derogatory' tweet on chief minister Siddaramaiah's wife or daughter-in-law. The Udupi incident, which took place 10 days ago, has triggered a major BJP versus Congress political slugfest added with communal colour that Hindu women were secretly recorded by Muslim classmates. Khushbu Sundar on Friday said everyone is turning a blind eye to the issue of Udupi video incident.

National Commission for Women member and Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on Thursday said there were no hidden cameras inside the toilet. It is a rumour that there are hidden cameras in the washroom, Khushbu said adding that it is not possible to have hidden cameras in an institution.

Based on Khushbu's assertion that there was no hidden camera, the Congress turned the heat on the BJP as Jairam Ramesh said BJP's mega fake news factory in Karnataka got exposed by a BJP person only.

No hidden camera, but video taken on mobile: Khushbu

Khushbu on Friday said the issue is that videos were taken on a mobile. "Rumours of hidden camera found on the premises and fake videos adhere hinderance in investigations. And very pathetic to see everyone jumping the fence. I have clearly said investigations are on and where do you see conclusion in this?" Khushbu said.

BJP worker arrested for 'wife-daughter-in-law tweet'

On July 25, BJP worker Shakunthala retweeted a tweet by the Karnataka Congress where it claimed that BJP was behind the 'fake viral videos' and the filming was 'an innocent act of children'. Shakunthala asked whether the Congress would have said the same had it been with Siddaramaiah's wife or daughter-in-law.

Udupi washroom horror: Here's what we know so far

1. Around 10 days ago, three students of a college in Udupi were accused of secretly taking videos of their fellow classmates.

2. The police registered two FIRs in connection with the case. The second FIR was on a YouTube video which was fake and was being used to spread communal hatred, police said. The three girls were suspended.

3. The BJP said police was not taking action and the state government dismissed the case as fake news.

4. After the incident, it was rumoured that there were hidden cameras inside the washroom of the college, which Khushbu refuted.

5. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said the BJP was indulging in petty politics over a 'small incident'.

6. “If that was a small case, then why an FIR was registered and what about the 'confessional letter' by the accused girls? Why were those girls suspended?" former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

7. Karnataka home minister also questioned Khushbu's visit to the Udupi college and asked whether the washroom filming case was bigger than Manipur.

8. "I and you have studied in colleges and stayed in hostels, and there would have been certain incidents between friends and it would have been left there itself and not escalated. I had said this too might be of a similar nature," Karnataka home minister said.

9. On Friday, the BJP held a protest march and staged a sit-in demonstration in Udupi over the incident.

10. The three girls were granted conditional bail by a magistrate court in Udupi on Friday.

