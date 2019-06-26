UGC asks varsities to open page to report caste bias on campus

University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator, has instructed all central varsities to include a page on their websites for complaints of on-campus caste discrimination.

The universities may constitute panels to look into discrimination complaints received from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or Other Backward Class students, teachers and non-teaching staff, the regulator has said in a circular issued on Wednesday. It has also sought a report on the action taken in all such cases within 30 days.

In the circular issued to 40 central varsities, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain stressed on the importance of prevention of caste-based discrimination.

He added officials and faculty members should desist from any act of discrimination against SC or ST students on grounds of social origin.

“The university, institute or college may develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints of caste discrimination by SC/ST students and also place a register in the registrar or principal’s office for the purpose,’’ Jain said in the circular.

If any such incident comes to the notice of the authorities, action should be taken against the erring officials or faculty members promptly, the circular added.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 23:52 IST