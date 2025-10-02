UGC declares 54 state private universities defaulters, highest count in MP. Check full list
The UGC move comes after an order issued by the commission in June 2024, requiring all universities to share important information on their websites.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently issued notices to Azim Premji University, Bhopal, Amity University in Patna, Ranchi, and Mohali, and 50 other private universities across the country for not submitting the required information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and not making public disclosures on their websites.
This comes after an order issued by the commission in June 2024, requiring all universities to share important information on their websites. These details should also be easily accessible.
Notably, universities were also asked to submit information for inspection purposes. The data had to be submitted in the prescribed soft copy format, along with documents verified by the university registrar. They were also asked to upload these completed formats on their official websites.
However, despite repeated requests, some of the institutions failed to act and were listed as defaulters by the Commission.
A total of 54 private institutions across the country have been sent notices by UGC, according to a report by Hindustan. At 10, Madhya Pradesh had the maximum number of defaulter institutes.
Here’s the list of all the universities:
Assam
1. Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya, Barpeta
Bihar
2. Amity University, Patna
3. Dr CV Raman University, Vaishali
4. Sandip University, Madhubani
Chhattisgarh
5. Anjaneya University, Raipur
6. Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Kumhari
7. Maharishi University of Management & Technology, Bilaspur
Goa
8. India International University of Legal Education and Research, South Goa
Gujarat
9. Gandhinagar University, Gandhinagar
10. JG University, Gandhinagar
11. KN University, Gujarat
12. MK University, Patan
13. Plastindia International University, Valsad
14. Surendranagar University, Surendranagar
15. Team Lease Skills University, Vadodara
16. TransStadia University, Ahmedabad
Haryana
17. NIILM University, Kaithal
Jharkhand
18. Amity University, Ranchi
19. AISECT University, Hazaribagh
20. Capital University, Koderma
21. Sai Nath University, Ranchi
Karnataka
22. Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University, SJM Campus, Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh
23. Azim Premji University, Bhopal
24. Aryavart University, Sehore
25. Dr Preeti Global University, Shivpuri
26. Gyanveer University, Sagar
27. JNCT Professional University, Bhopal
28. LNCT Vidhyapeeth University, Indore
29. Mahakaushal University, Jabalpur
30. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur
31. Mansarovar Global University, Sehore
32. Shubham University, Bhopal
Maharashtra
33. Alard University, Pune
34. Dr D Y Patil Dnyan Prasad University, Pune
Manipur
35. Asian International University, Imphal West
36. Bir Tikendrajit University, Imphal West
37. Manipur International University, Imphal
Punjab
38. Amity University, Mohali
Rajasthan
39. OPJS University, Churu
Sikkim
40. Medhavi Skills University, East Sikkim
41. Sikkim Alpine University (Formerly EIILM University), South Sikkim
42. Sikkim Global Technical University, Namchi
43. Sikkim International University, West Sikkim
44. Sikkim Skill University, South Sikkim
Tripura
45. Techno India University, West Tripura
Uttar Pradesh
46. Agrawan Heritage University, Agra
47. FS University, Shikohabad
48. Major SD Singh University, Farrukhabad
49. Monad University, Hapur
Uttarakhand
50. Maya Devi University, Dehradun
51. Mind Power University, Nainital
52. Smt. Manjira Devi University, Uttarkashi
53. Surajmal University, Udham Singh Nagar
West Bengal
54. Swami Vivekananda University, North 24 Parganas