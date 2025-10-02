UGC declares 54 state private universities defaulters, highest count in MP. Check full list

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently issued notices to Azim Premji University, Bhopal, Amity University in Patna, Ranchi, and Mohali, and 50 other private universities across the country for not submitting the required information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and not making public disclosures on their websites. A total of 54 private institutions across the country have been sent notices by the UGC. (Representational image/File Photo)

This comes after an order issued by the commission in June 2024, requiring all universities to share important information on their websites. These details should also be easily accessible.

Notably, universities were also asked to submit information for inspection purposes. The data had to be submitted in the prescribed soft copy format, along with documents verified by the university registrar. They were also asked to upload these completed formats on their official websites.

However, despite repeated requests, some of the institutions failed to act and were listed as defaulters by the Commission.

A total of 54 private institutions across the country have been sent notices by UGC, according to a report by Hindustan. At 10, Madhya Pradesh had the maximum number of defaulter institutes.

Here’s the list of all the universities:

Assam

1. Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya, Barpeta

Bihar

2. Amity University, Patna

3. Dr CV Raman University, Vaishali

4. Sandip University, Madhubani

Chhattisgarh

5. Anjaneya University, Raipur

6. Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Kumhari

7. Maharishi University of Management & Technology, Bilaspur

Goa

8. India International University of Legal Education and Research, South Goa

Gujarat

9. Gandhinagar University, Gandhinagar

10. JG University, Gandhinagar

11. KN University, Gujarat

12. MK University, Patan

13. Plastindia International University, Valsad

14. Surendranagar University, Surendranagar

15. Team Lease Skills University, Vadodara

16. TransStadia University, Ahmedabad

Haryana

17. NIILM University, Kaithal

Jharkhand

18. Amity University, Ranchi

19. AISECT University, Hazaribagh

20. Capital University, Koderma

21. Sai Nath University, Ranchi

Karnataka

22. Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University, SJM Campus, Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

23. Azim Premji University, Bhopal

24. Aryavart University, Sehore

25. Dr Preeti Global University, Shivpuri

26. Gyanveer University, Sagar

27. JNCT Professional University, Bhopal

28. LNCT Vidhyapeeth University, Indore

29. Mahakaushal University, Jabalpur

30. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur

31. Mansarovar Global University, Sehore

32. Shubham University, Bhopal

Maharashtra

33. Alard University, Pune

34. Dr D Y Patil Dnyan Prasad University, Pune

Manipur

35. Asian International University, Imphal West

36. Bir Tikendrajit University, Imphal West

37. Manipur International University, Imphal

Punjab

38. Amity University, Mohali

Rajasthan

39. OPJS University, Churu

Sikkim

40. Medhavi Skills University, East Sikkim

41. Sikkim Alpine University (Formerly EIILM University), South Sikkim

42. Sikkim Global Technical University, Namchi

43. Sikkim International University, West Sikkim

44. Sikkim Skill University, South Sikkim

Tripura

45. Techno India University, West Tripura

Uttar Pradesh

46. Agrawan Heritage University, Agra

47. FS University, Shikohabad

48. Major SD Singh University, Farrukhabad

49. Monad University, Hapur

Uttarakhand

50. Maya Devi University, Dehradun

51. Mind Power University, Nainital

52. Smt. Manjira Devi University, Uttarkashi

53. Surajmal University, Udham Singh Nagar

West Bengal

54. Swami Vivekananda University, North 24 Parganas