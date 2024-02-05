UGC gets application from university in Malaysia to set up campus in Telangana

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has received an application from a private university in Malaysia to set up a campus in Telangana after it opened a portal for inviting applications for establishing campuses of foreign higher educational institutions (FHEIs) in India, the Union ministry of education informed Parliament on Monday. Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar told Parliament on Monday told Parliament that UGC has received an application from Lincoln University College, Malaysia for setting up a campus in Telangana. (ANI)

Responding to a question asked by nine members of the Lok Sabha regarding whether the government has received applications from foreign universities to establish campuses in India, minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar said, “An application has been received from Lincoln University College, Malaysia for setting up a campus in Telangana.”

The minister said that the UGC opened the portal for inviting applications for setting up FHEI campuses in India in December 2023 after it notified the UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of FHEIs in India) Regulations, 2023 on November 7, 2023.

Responding to a question on the affordability of these FHEIs for Indian students, Sarkar said they may provide full or partial merit-based or need-based scholarships and give tuition fee concessions to the students who are Indian citizens.

“Safeguards against misappropriation of philanthropic resources, noncompliance with internal and external standards for philanthropic operations, have also been incorporated in these Regulations. These regulations stipulate compliance with the provisions of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for FHEIs to receive or utilise donations from any foreign sources,” he said.

He further said that the government has also allowed world-class Foreign Universities and Institutions will be allowed in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to offer courses in Financial Management, FinTech, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics free from domestic regulations, except those by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

“Deakin University and University of Wollongong from Australia have received in principle approval from IFSCA to establish their campus in GIFT City,” he added.