UGC releases draft rules for funding of colleges

ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
Jan 29, 2024 08:06 AM IST

In order to receive government funding, colleges must have accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, participate in the National Institutional Ranking Framework and fill up 75% of sanctioned teaching posts, India’s higher education regulator has proposed.

Ludhiana, India - 18, 2019 : Students of Government College for Girls coming out of the college premises from gate number 2 it was reopened after five years in Ludhiana on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. (Photo by Gurminder Singh/Hindustan Times) (HT file)
The University Grants Commission has asked for stakeholder feedback on the draft regulations titled UGC (Fitness of Colleges for Receiving Grants) Rules, 2024, and released on Friday that have been prepared in line with the National Education Policy 2020, seeking to replace the 1975 rules currently in place.

At least 60% of the total eligible programmes by applicant colleges must be accredited by the National Board of Accreditation, the draft rules propose. They will also have to submit an undertaking to comply with all the rules, regulations, directions, notices and circulars issued by the higher education overseer from time to time.

The colleges would have to ensure that they charge only those fee from students as prescribed by appropriate authorities and submit an undertaking to refund the unused part of the grant, the regulator proposed.

Some teachers at Delhi University raised concerns over the draft guidelines. They are an assault on the administrative autonomy of the colleges, alleged the Academics for Action and Development, a university teachers’ group. “Mandatory accreditation by NAAC/NBA is a tool to privatize the colleges,” it said.

The group also objected to the refunding of unused portions of state grants. “The clause mandates refund of the unused budgetary allocations with strict timeline, which otherwise provide leverage to a university/college to meet its infrastructural/other contingent needs,” it said.

    author-default-90x90
    Fareeha Iftikhar

    Fareeha Iftikhar is a Special Correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters.

