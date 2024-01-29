UGC releases draft rules for funding of colleges

​In order to receive government funding, colleges must have accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, participate in the National Institutional Ranking Framework and fill up 75% of sanctioned teaching posts, India’s higher education regulator has proposed. Ludhiana, India - 18, 2019 : Students of Government College for Girls coming out of the college premises from gate number 2 it was reopened after five years in Ludhiana on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. (Photo by Gurminder Singh/Hindustan Times) (HT file)

The University Grants Commission has asked for stakeholder feedback on the draft regulations titled UGC (Fitness of Colleges for Receiving Grants) Rules, 2024, and released on Friday that have been prepared in line with the National Education Policy 2020, seeking to replace the 1975 rules currently in place.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

At least 60% of the total eligible programmes by applicant colleges must be accredited by the National Board of Accreditation, the draft rules propose. They will also have to submit an undertaking to comply with all the rules, regulations, directions, notices and circulars issued by the higher education overseer from time to time.

The colleges would have to ensure that they charge only those fee from students as prescribed by appropriate authorities and submit an undertaking to refund the unused part of the grant, the regulator proposed.

Some teachers at Delhi University raised concerns over the draft guidelines. They are an assault on the administrative autonomy of the colleges, alleged the Academics for Action and Development, a university teachers’ group. “Mandatory accreditation by NAAC/NBA is a tool to privatize the colleges,” it said.

The group also objected to the refunding of unused portions of state grants. “The clause mandates refund of the unused budgetary allocations with strict timeline, which otherwise provide leverage to a university/college to meet its infrastructural/other contingent needs,” it said.