close_game
close_game
News / India News / UGC renews its appeal to universities on use of handloom fabrics

UGC renews its appeal to universities on use of handloom fabrics

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2024 04:34 PM IST

The UGC sought an action taken report from universities on the recommendation and asked them to upload photographs and videos to the activity monitoring portal

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday renewed its appeal to universities to consider the use of handloom fabrics for the ceremonial attire at their annual convocations, saying it would promote handloom and instil a sense of pride in being Indian.

The UGC first asked universities to switch to handloom in 2015. (Facebook: UGC)
The UGC first asked universities to switch to handloom in 2015. (Facebook: UGC)

In a letter to university vice-chancellors, the higher education regulator also sought an action taken report along with photographs and videos to be uploaded on its university activity monitoring portal.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The commission first asked universities to switch to handloom in 2015, saying apparel made from handloom fabrics would be more comfortable in India’s climate.

“Taking the UGC’s suggestion, many universities have already switched to handloom fabrics for ceremonial attire during their annual convocation. However, it is noted that some universities have still not changed their ceremonial dress code during the convocation,” the commission said.

The UGC continued: “The use of handloom fabrics would not only instill a sense of pride in being Indian but also promote the handloom industry in the country, which provides employment opportunities to many people living in rural areas.”

Several universities including Delhi University (DU)and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have started the use of handloom fabric in their convocation attire. While DU has replaced gowns and caps with angavastras (stoles), JNU has switched to white kurta pyjamas and sarees.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On