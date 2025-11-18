UIDAI offers free Aadhaar biometric update for children below 15 years: Here's how to update 'Baal' Aadhaar cards

The unique identification authority of India (UIDAI) has lifted all charges for carrying out the mandatory biometric updates (MBU) for ‘Baal’ or blue Aadhaar cards, issued to children aged 5 to 17 years. According to UIDAI, MBU refers to mandatory biometric update of blue Aadhar cards, which belong to Indian children aged 5 to 17 years.(Hindustan)

The first and second MBUs, which are performed for children between the ages of 5-7 and 15-17, respectively, are now free of cost for an entire year, read an official government statement.

The move which stands effective since October 1, 2025, will be in place for a year after which each MBU would cost a prescribed fee of ₹125.

What is a MBU?

According to UIDAI, MBU refers to mandatory biometric update of blue Aadhar cards, which belong to Indian children aged between 5 and 17 years.

When a child under the age of five enrols for Aadhaar by providing the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address and birth certificate, the fingerprints and iris biometrics are not captured for Aadhaar enrolment because these are not mature at that age.

When child attains an age of 5 years all biometric (photo, finger prints and both iris) data should be recorded. This request, referred to as MBU 1 is treated similar to a new enrolment request while retaining the original Aadhaar number.

When the Aadhaar number holder attains age of 15 years, he/she should furnish all biometrics again, for update. This is referred to as MBU 2.

How much will MBU cost?

The government has said that mandatory biometric updates 1 and 2 for those below 17 years will be free for a period of one year. The move, set to benefit around 6 crore children, is effective from October 1.

After the time frame, which ends on October 2026, a fee of ₹125 would be applicable per MBU.

What is updated in MBU?

The blue Aadhar card holder, or the child’s biometric details including his/her photo, fingerprints, and iris scans are taken and updated as a part of MBU.

How to complete MBU?

Eligible blue Aadhar card holders who have not completed their MBU yet can visit their nearest Aadhar enrolment centre or Aadhar Seva Kendra, details of which can be fetched from the official UIDAI website.

What are the documents required for MBU?

The following documents should be kept handy for carrying out MBU.