UIDAI suspends these services related to Aadhaar Card: Check details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the controlling authority for Aadhaar card, has suspended two services related to the address validation and reprinting of the documents, HT's sister website Live Hindustan reported.

According to the report, UIDAI has stopped the facility of updating addresses in the Aadhaar Card through the validation letter. As per the information given by UIDAI, the facility of address validation letter has been discontinued till further orders.

However, one can still update the address by producing a document proof listed on its portal. The cardholder can the list here: https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf

The closure of this service of UIDAI is expected to affect those people who do not have any other documents available to change the address.

Another service that the UIDAI has suspended is the reprinting of the old card. Earlier cardholders were allowed to reprint an old Aadhaar card in case they lost the original one. The services seem to be suspended now, according to Live Hindustan.

Recently, a person on Twitter asked the Aadhar card helpline about reprinting the letter. To this, the help centre replied saying that the service is unavailable now.

On the other hand, if you want to keep the Aadhaar inflexible paper format, then you can get the printout of e-Aadhaar.

Aadhaar card has an easily verifiable 12 digit unique that works as the identity proof in the country. It is mandatory for almost all official work like buying a new number, claiming government benefits, etc.

