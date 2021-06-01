Home / India News / Ujjain BJP MP pays 250 fine for not wearing helmet
Earlier in the day, Yadav and Firojiya visited a local agriculture market on a motorcycle appealing to people to follow Covid-19 protocols during the unlocking of the "corona curfew".(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Earlier in the day, Yadav and Firojiya visited a local agriculture market on a motorcycle appealing to people to follow Covid-19 protocols during the unlocking of the "corona curfew".(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

Ujjain BJP MP pays 250 fine for not wearing helmet

Ujjain traffic police station in-charge Pavan Kumar Bangdi said the local MP realised his mistake of not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Ujjain
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 07:19 PM IST

Ujjain BJP MP Anil Firojiya, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday paid a fine of 250 after realising that he was not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

Earlier in the day, Yadav and Firojiya visited a local agriculture market on a motorcycle appealing to people to follow Covid-19 protocols during the unlocking of the "corona curfew".

"However, we realised that while doing so we have flouted traffic norms by not wearing a helmet following which we decided to pay the fine," Firojiya told PTI.

Ujjain traffic police station in-charge Pavan Kumar Bangdi said the local MP realised his mistake of not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

"The MP along with the minister came to the traffic police's office on his own and paid the fine of 250," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.