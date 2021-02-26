UK Court terms Markandey Katju’s testimony in Nirav Modi trial unreliable
While ordering the extradition of Nirav Modi on Thursday, the District Judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court Sam Goozee said that the testimony of former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju was not reliable and had “hallmarks of an outspoken critic with his own personal agenda”.
Katju last year appeared in the Westminster court as an expert defending Nirav Modi saying the fugitive jeweller would not receive a fair trial in India.
In his judgment, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT, Judge Sam Goozee said: “I attach little weight to Justice Katju’s expert opinion. Despite having been a former Supreme Court judge in India until his retirement in 2011, his evidence was in my assessment less than objective and reliable. His evidence in Court appeared tinged with resentment towards former senior judicial colleagues. It had hallmarks of an outspoken critic with his own personal agenda.”
The Judge further said that he found Katju’s “evidence and behaviour in engaging the media the day before giving evidence to be questionable”.
In his testimony, Katju said in the court that India was in a poor economic condition, that Nirav Modi was a scapegoat being blamed for causing a financial crisis in India. He added that the Indian Supreme Court had become subservient to the Indian government.
The former Supreme Court judge could not be reached for comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Pay for news’: Indian Newspaper Society in a letter to Google
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP has stopped entry of illegal immigrants, says Amit Shah in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm unions, traders to join Bharat Bandh today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials targeted in new phishing bid via govt IDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav controversy: Amazon Prime executive’s bail plea rejected by Allahabad HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 dead, 19 injured in blast at firecracker factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
- Fire engines and rescue teams were pressed into service and the injured are being treated at the Sivakasi government hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yediyurappa, the recalcitrant conformist, turns 78
- A Bengaluru-based political analyst said that Yediyurappa's supporters may want to go in for low-key birthday celebrations even though detractors may post as many ads as possible to remind everyone of his age.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge whale shark washes up on Odisha coast; locals push it back into the sea
- Officials said some local youths spotted the big fish lying lifeless on the Sonapur coast on Thursday afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude jolts Assam's Guwahati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhubaneswar records maximum day temperature pan-India for 2nd consecutive day
- Officials in Bhubaneswar's Regional Meteorological Centre said the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday too was highest on that day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Infrastructural marvel' Chenab bridge completes important milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to avoid travelling to Maharashtra
- In MP, the positivity rate increased to 2.3% on Thursday and there are 2,435 active cases in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'375 mn Indian children may suffer due to Covid-19 pandemic': CSE report
- CSE’s director general Sunita Narian said Covid-19 had made the world’s poor poorer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronil row: Patanjali condemns IMA for seeking explanation from Health min
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox