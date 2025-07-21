UK F-35 fighter jet, stranded for a month in Kerala, unlikely to fly home today

The British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet, which was scheduled to fly out on Monday, remained grounded due to a technical snag. The advanced fighter jet has been grounded at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport since June 14. A British F-35B fighter jet has been stranded since June 14 at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.(AP)

Airport sources confirmed that the stealth jet, part of the UK's most advanced stealth fleet, has been completed and is prepared for takeoff, but the date has yet to be ascertained, ANI reported.

This will mark the end of its unexpected stay in India following a technical glitch in mid-June.

"It is being brought out of the hangar now. The jet will be brought to our bay, and it will fly back on Tuesday," a source said. The exact time of departure remains under wraps due to security reasons.

The advanced fighter, valued at over $110 million, was forced to land on June 14 at Thiruvananthapuram airport after developing a technical snag. Since then, the jet has remained grounded at the international airport.

After the landing, Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source.

Soon after the arrival of the British team, the £85-million jet was towed from the tarmac to a hangar. Several attempts to fix the aircraft were unsuccessful and it had been on the tarmac since it landed at Thiruvananthapuram after reporting low fuel levels.

Later, aviation engineers from the UK arrived in Kerala to carry out the necessary repairs. The source said the British jet has been kept at the hangar of Air India all these days.

Besides the landing charge, there was also daily rent and a parking fee for the aircraft at the airport, he said.

"The equipment and crew who came for its maintenance will go back in another flight," the source added.

(with AP inputs)