UK foreign secretary David Lammy to push for partnership reset with India

British foreign secretary David Lammy will push for a reset of the India-UK partnership during his visit to New Delhi this week, reinforcing Britain’s commitment to securing a free trade agreement (FTA) that benefits both countries. Britain’s foreign secretary David Lammy. (Reuters Photo)

The FTA, negotiations for which began in January 2022, is set to top the agenda for Lammy’s visit beginning on Wednesday. Lammy, who is travelling to India within a month of taking over the position, will meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

Lammy will tell Jaishankar that he wants to “drive forward greater growth for both countries”, said a statement from the British high commission. He will also highlight the importance of a new partnership with India that focuses on economic, domestic and global security.

“Our FTA negotiations is the floor not the ceiling of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham. We have shared interests on the green transition, new technologies, economic security and global security,” Lammy said ahead of the visit.

“I am travelling to India in my first month as foreign secretary because resetting our relationship with the Global South is a key part of how this government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home,” he said, referring to the new Labour Party government that came to power with a landslide victory in the UK polls this month.

Lammy, who described India as the “emerging superpower of the 21st century”, will push for a reset of the India-UK partnership, including through reinforcing Britain’s commitment to securing an FTA that benefits both sides, the statement said.

He will hold high-level meetings with the Indian government and climate and business leaders. He will also galvanise support for accelerated action on the climate crisis, with India as an “indispensable partner”, driving forward the clean energy transition and creating opportunities for British and Indian businesses.

Lammy will also discuss partnering on India-led global initiatives to build clean power access and climate resilience in the Global South and small island states.

At the same time, Lammy will underscore the importance of the “living bridge” between the UK and India represented by the 1.7 million people of Indian heritage in Britain.

In a visit to India’s third largest technology company Wipro, Lammy will meet business leaders to showcase how the UK and India are working on shared ambitions such as cutting-edge science to encourage innovation, boost trade and improve the livelihoods of working people.

After India, Lammy will attend the Asean foreign ministers’ meeting in Laos, where he will advance UK economic partnerships and unveil new cooperation on climate and health.