UK planning to rollout Merck's anti-Covid pill as soon as Christmas: Report

The government in the United Kingdom is planning to roll out the antiviral pill against Coronavirus disease as part of an offered treatment against the viral disease, according to a report by Sunday Telegraph. The pill -- Molnupiravir -- has been developed by American pharmaceutical company Merck and has been touted as "game-changing" as it can be taken from the comfort of the home.

The UK approved Molnupiravir In November. It was one of the first nations to approve the oral pill to treat patients suffering from mild to moderate Covid-19.

According to the Sunday Telegraph's report, the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK might begin the rollout of Molnupiravir to the most vulnerable patients by Christmas.

A letter in the same regard has also been sent by the NHS to local health leaders, local media reported.

The rollout reportedly will aim to prevent vulnerable patients of Covid-19, from hospitalisation. The NHS, as per the report, will deliver courses of the pill to clinically vulnerable and immunosuppressant patients within as little as 48 hours of them testing positive for Covid-19.

The pill works by decreasing the ability of a virus to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease. It has been authorised for use in people who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, including obesity, old age, diabetes and heart disease.

Based on the clinical trial data, the drug is most effective when taken during the early stages of infection and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommends that it be used within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Britain, which has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, announced on October 20 that it had ordered 480,000 doses of Molnupiravir from US pharma giant Merck.

