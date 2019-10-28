e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

UK’s Prince Charles to visit India for the second time in two years

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, his office said on Monday.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla. Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the two-day visit on Wednesday Nov. 13.
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla. Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the two-day visit on Wednesday Nov. 13.(Reuters Photo)
         

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, his office said on Monday.

Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the two-day visit on Wednesday Nov. 13.

It will be Charles’ 10th official visit to India. His last was as part of a joint tour with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Brunei, India, Singapore and Malaysia in November 2017.

More details about the visit, made at the request of the Foreign Office based on the government’s priorities, will be announced in due course, his Clarence House office added. Britain has been keen to secure a trade deal with India after it leaves the European Union.

The announcement also comes a week after Charles’s son William and his wife Kate completed a four-day trip to India’s neighbour Pakistan.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 06:32 IST

tags
top news
Delhi air quality dips to ‘very poor’ post-Diwali, Mumbai breathes easy
Delhi air quality dips to ‘very poor’ post-Diwali, Mumbai breathes easy
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Iraqi intel officers
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Iraqi intel officers
Shiv Sena still the first choice of Marathi manoos in Mumbai | Analysis
Shiv Sena still the first choice of Marathi manoos in Mumbai | Analysis
How Pawar managed to woo back Marathas
How Pawar managed to woo back Marathas
Pune resident duped of Rs 10 lakh by man she met on matrimonial website
Pune resident duped of Rs 10 lakh by man she met on matrimonial website
Soon, Pune’s Yerawada open jail to provide sleeping berths to inmates
Soon, Pune’s Yerawada open jail to provide sleeping berths to inmates
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News