U’khand House session from Feb 5, UCC in focus

The Uttarakhand government has convened a session of the legislative assembly from February 5 to discuss the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami waves to the people during the 75th Republic Day function at the Parade Ground in Dehradun on Friday (ANI)

The state government issued a statement Friday that confirmed that the house has been summoned on Monday, 5 February but did not provide any other details.

The five-member committee headed by justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, formed to present a report on UCC, is expected to submit this on February 2. The committee’s term ended on January 26 but HT learns that it has been given an extension of two weeks.

UCC refers to a common set of laws that will subsume customary laws across faiths and tribes and govern issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and maintenance. In the run-up to the state assembly elections in February 2022 , chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that implementation of UCC would be the first decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government if voted to power.

The UCC has, for years, been a constant in the manifesto of the BJP, along with the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the abrogation of Article 370, both of which have happened. In January 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that states have the power to constitute committees to draft and implement UCC.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his message on the eve of Republic Day, said that a session of the state assembly would be called to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Dhami said, “Five-member committee formed for the Uniform Civil Code has completed the draft. As soon as the draft is received, a session of the Assembly will be called and the Uniform Civil Code law will be implemented in the entire Uttarakhand”.

After BJP came to power, Uttarakhand government in May 2022 formed the five-member draft committee headed by Justice (retd) Desai to prepare a draft for implementation of UCC in the state.

Dhami, sharing the reasons for implementing UCC in the state had said earlier that it is being done “to provide uniformity (in law) to all religious communities and to preserve the culture of Devbhoomi, the land of Gods.. as had been promised in our Sankalp Patra (manifesto) at the time of elections”.

Uttarakhand has 13.9% Muslim population according to 2011 census, mostly in the Terai area.

Speaking to media persons after unfurling the Tricolour at his residence on Friday, CM Dhami said the tenure of the UCC committee has been extended by 15 days to complete some formalities. “UCC committee has almost completed the draft. Some more time is needed to compile it and complete some other formalities. So we have extended the tenure of the UCC committee by 15 days”, he said