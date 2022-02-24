Ukrainian airspace shut, families of stranded Indians pray for their homecoming

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered anxiety among family members of Indian citizens living or studying in the crisis-hit European country. With Ukraine closing its airspace because of Russia's attacks, they have been left to worry and pray about the safety of their loved ones.

"My brother studies at Kharkiv University with some of his friends. I am really concerned about his well-being. I last spoke to my brother ten minutes ago, he explained that the situation there is tensed,” Pooja, the sister of an Indian student stuck in Ukraine, told news agency ANI.

Not just Pooja, more family members of students studying in Ukraine have reached out to the Ukrainian embassy in the national capital.

"My brother is an MBBS student in Ukraine. We last spoke to him 2 days ago. I came here to find out what help is being extended to them and what is being done," Neha, a relative, said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a control room which is being made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist students and other Indian nationals.

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight that took off for Kyiv from Delhi to bring back Indians had to turn back because Ukrainian authorities had shut the Boryspil Airport to civilian flights after Russian forces attacked the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has assured the Indian students stuck there that alternate arrangements are being made to ensure their safe reutrn.

Till then, the embassy has advised students and all other Indian nationals to remain calm and stay where they are.

India, at the United Nations Security Council's emergency meet, called for an immediate de-escalation in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. "The situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account,” India's permanent representative to the UNSC, TS Trimurti, said.

Russia has launched a major military offensive in Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin calling it a bid to ‘demilitarise and denazify Ukraine’. According to news agency AFP, Russian ground forces have crossed into Ukraine.

