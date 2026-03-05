UK’s Ashmolean Museum returns idol to India, to be repatriated to Tamil Nadu temple

In a major first, the University of Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum has returned a 16th century bronze idol to India for its journey back to the temple in Tamil Nadu where it belongs. Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami with other officials during a ceremony of handing over a 16th century bronze idol of Saint Thirumankai Alvar by the University of Oxford's Ashmolean Museum to the temple of Shri Soundararaja Perumal in Tamil Nadu's Thadikombu, in London. (PTI)

The sacred icon of Saint Thirumankai Alvar was acquired by the museum in a Sotheby’s auction in 1967 before being alerted to its origins at the temple of Shri Soundararaja Perumal in Thadikombu by an independent researcher in November 2019.

This led to the museum requesting the High Commission of India in London to formally confirm its provenance, with the process concluding in a formal hand-over ceremony at India House on Tuesday evening.

“This is a really significant moment for the Ashmolean Museum,” said Dr Xa Sturgis, director of Britain’s first public museum dating back to the 17th century.”It was over five years ago that we first became aware that there was evidence that this bronze had been photographed in the temple in Tamil Nadu. At that point it became evident that there was no legitimate way in which it could have left India.”And, even though the museum acquired this bronze in 1967 in good faith, we opened a conversation with the Indian High Commission about the possibility of returning this object to India,” he said.

Believed to have been stolen from the temple and replaced with a modern replica, the bronze sculpture is now set for its return journey after experts from the museum travelled to India to establish its roots with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Tamil Nadu state government officials and temple authorities.

“The process of getting an artefact returned to where it comes from, in this case a deity at the Soundararaja Perumal temple in Tamil Nadu, we had to be able to prove provenance without really getting into how it got out of India,” said Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the UK.”

Really, credit to the Ashmolean Museum who took this seriously and worked with us so patiently.

This is the first time, I understand, they have actually returned anything. It is a major step for the museum to recognise that while being a repository of the art heritage of the world, integrity requires that items have been reached in the right way,” he said.After the transfer deed was approved by the Indian Ministry of Culture and signed off by the High Commission, the bronze is now ready to be shipped to India for the ASI to undertake due diligence and work with the state government on restoring it to its former glory.”

I am really excited that this statue is on its way home to Tamil Nadu, the part of India where my dad’s from. Particularly important is the difference between just seeing it as a beautiful work of art, which it is, but also as a sacred object from a living temple,” said Baroness Thangam Debbonnaire, House of Lords peer and cultural strategist.

The hand-over ceremony of ancient Indian antiquities also included four other iconic artefacts stolen and smuggled out of the country and restored with the help of the Home Security Investigation (HSI) – the investigative arm for the Department of Homeland Security in the US, the Metropolitan Police’s Art and Antiques Unit in London and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in India.