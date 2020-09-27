Uma Bharti tests positive for Covid-19 after Kedarnath-Badrinath yatra, says her driver was infected

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:58 IST

Senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti, who has tested positive for Covid-19 after Kedarnath-Badrinath yatra, has informed through social media that she is under home-isolation and is getting all possible treatment from doctors in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. She denied contracting virus from priests, adding that her driver was positive for the virus.

Manoj Bahukhandi, chief medical officer (CMO) Pauri Garhwal district, where the leader is under isolation said, “A medical team from Yamkeshwar block of the district is continuously in touch with her and providing all possible assistance to her.”

Bharti had visited the Kedarnath shrine on Monday (September 21) where she offered prayers following all safety norms. She had visited Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district on September 24.

On Sunday, Bharti tweeted, “After the news of me being coronavirus positive spread, all my well-wishers are very worried. I am here in Vande Mataram Kunj, surrounded by the Ganges stream, in the foothills of the Himalayas. All medical facilities are available here and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, is just a few a kilometres away. The district administration of Pauri Garhwal is also very alert and taking good care of me.”

The leader further said that through media, she has learnt that she contracted the virus after coming in contact with the priests in the Himalayan state, which she denied and condemned.

“The priests and saints should not be blamed. My driver was Covid-19 positive and we did not know about it, I might have contracted the virus from him. I followed all norms of safety and social distancing, so the priests should not be blamed,” she tweeted.

On Saturday night, the leader, through her social media profile, informed that she got tested because she was down with a mild fever for three days and was positive for the virus despite following all Covid-19 norms, including social distancing.