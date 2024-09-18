UN adopts resolution to end Israel’s occupation of Palestine; India abstains

NEW DELHI: India abstained on Wednesday as the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution by an overwhelming margin to demand an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine within a year. The final result of a vote during the emergency session on the legal consequences of Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories is shown at United Nations Headquarters on September 18 in New York. (AFP)

The vote came in the middle of an emergency special session of the world body that is considering Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory against the backdrop of the conflict in Gaza.

India, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Sweden and the UK were among 43 countries that abstained as the resolution was adopted with 124 votes in its favour. Argentina and the US were among 14 countries that voted against the resolution.

India has largely abstained on most resolutions related to Israel at UN bodies since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. After initially expressing solidarity with Israel in the wake of the terror attacks by Hamas, India adopted a more nuanced position and demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy aimed at ensuring a two-state solution. It has also called for the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Under the newly adopted resolution, the General Assembly demanded that Israel should end “without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility and do so no later than 12 months from the adoption of the present resolution”.

The General Assembly further demanded that Israel “comply without delay with all its legal obligations under international law”, including as stipulated by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

This includes withdrawing all Israeli military forces from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including its airspace and maritime space, and ending its “unlawful policies and practices”, including immediately ceasing all new settlement activity, evacuating all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, dismantling the parts of the wall constructed by Israel that are situated in the Territory, and “repealing all legislation and measures creating or maintaining the unlawful situation”.

Japan, which voted in favour of the resolution, said it attaches great importance to the ICJ and its work. Japan’s representative told the General Assembly that, as stated in the ICJ’s advisory opinion, Israeli settlement activities undermine the advancement of a two-state solution.

Japan will continue to support efforts by the US, Egypt and Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire, returning the hostages taken by Hamas in October last year, and ensuring that humanitarian aid enters Gaza.