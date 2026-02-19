Unable to bear pain, pregnant woman cuts her abdomen with kitchen knife, gives birth in UP

A 35-year-old pregnant woman allegedly slit her own abdomen with a kitchen knife after she was unable to cope with labour pain in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district on Thursday. She later gave birth to a healthy baby girl, officials said. Police said the woman gave birth to a baby girl. (Representational)

The woman, identified as Nankai, lives in Nandwal village under the Baundi police station area. Neighbours rushed to her home after hearing her screams for help.

She was taken to the Fakharpur Community Health Centre, where she delivered the child through normal delivery. However, her condition worsened soon after childbirth.

Doctors at the district hospital later found that she had a serious abdominal injury, allegedly caused by a serrated kitchen knife.

“She was brought to the hospital at around 3.20 pm on Thursday. Her intestines had protruded, and she had suffered significant blood loss,” the hospital’s chief medical superintendent told reporters.

Given the gravity of her injuries, doctors referred her to a higher medical facility in Lucknow for advanced treatment, hospital authorities said.

Husband died six months ago, lived alone According to neighbours, Nankai’s husband had died due to illness around six months ago. She had been living alone since then.

On Thursday afternoon, when she went into labour, the pain reportedly became unbearable. In distress, she allegedly used a knife meant for chopping vegetables to cut open her abdomen.

Residents quickly informed emergency services, and an ambulance transported her to the community health centre, where she gave birth.

As her health deteriorated following delivery, she was shifted to the district hospital and later referred to Lucknow. Her mother, Neeta, accompanied her in the ambulance, officials said.

Further details are awaited as doctors continue her treatment.