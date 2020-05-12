Unable to go home during lockdown, mason allegedly commits suicide in Uttarakhand

india

Updated: May 12, 2020 07:51 IST

A man from Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a mason in Uttarakhand and wanted to return to his state, allegedly committed suicide in Haldwani area of Nainital district on Monday evening, said police.

The man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation. His roommates informed the police which rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Haldwani police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said the 45-year-old lived with other labourers in a rented accommodation at Haripur Purnanand village in Haldwani.

Kumar said the incident came to light when the man’s roommates came back to their rented accommodation in the evening and found his body hanging from the ceiling.

“We have not found any suicide note from the spot. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that he belonged to Bareilly area of UP and wanted to go back to his home desperately. He also got himself registered for return to UP,” he said.

Kumar said he might have been in stress due to lockdown and may have wanted to go home. “But the exact cause of his suicide will be known after thorough investigation and post-mortem results,” he said.