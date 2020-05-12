e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Unable to go home during lockdown, mason allegedly commits suicide in Uttarakhand

Unable to go home during lockdown, mason allegedly commits suicide in Uttarakhand

The police said that the exact cause of his suicide will be known after thorough investigation and post-mortem results.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 07:51 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
The police said that the worker belonged to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.
The police said that the worker belonged to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.(Representative Photo)
         

A man from Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a mason in Uttarakhand and wanted to return to his state, allegedly committed suicide in Haldwani area of Nainital district on Monday evening, said police.

The man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation. His roommates informed the police which rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Haldwani police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said the 45-year-old lived with other labourers in a rented accommodation at Haripur Purnanand village in Haldwani.

Kumar said the incident came to light when the man’s roommates came back to their rented accommodation in the evening and found his body hanging from the ceiling.

“We have not found any suicide note from the spot. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that he belonged to Bareilly area of UP and wanted to go back to his home desperately. He also got himself registered for return to UP,” he said.

Kumar said he might have been in stress due to lockdown and may have wanted to go home. “But the exact cause of his suicide will be known after thorough investigation and post-mortem results,” he said.

tags
top news
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Train services resume today after nearly two months; 54,000 bookings done
Train services resume today after nearly two months; 54,000 bookings done
LIVE: Surat’s textile industries faced losses worth Rs 1000 cr due to Covid-19
LIVE: Surat’s textile industries faced losses worth Rs 1000 cr due to Covid-19
Visa, OCI card suspension prevents several Indians in US from flying back home
Visa, OCI card suspension prevents several Indians in US from flying back home
Economic hara-kiri: What Anand Mahindra thinks of lockdown extensions
Economic hara-kiri: What Anand Mahindra thinks of lockdown extensions
Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus disease
Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus disease
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In