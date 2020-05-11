e-paper
Unable to return home, migrant worker from Bengal allegedly commits suicide in Kerala

The worker belonged to Murshidabad district. Two others from the same district were also killed in Kerala and Odisha respectively.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 08:58 IST
Sreyasi Pal | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Berhampore
Migrants labourers and homeless peoples stand in a long queue for food during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Howrah on Sunday.
Migrants labourers and homeless peoples stand in a long queue for food during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Howrah on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
         

Murshidabad district, one of the biggest contributors to the army of migrant workers from West Bengal, received news of unnatural deaths of three of these people since Saturday. While two died in Kerala, one was found dead in a rented house in Odisha.

Residents of Baliaghati village in Murshidabad’s Suti police station area said Safikul Sheikh (31) was killed in a road accident in Kerala. Sheikh’s associates called up his family on Sunday morning and said he had gone to a local market, violating lockdown orders, when the accident took place. Sheikh wanted to return home before Eid but got stranded.

Mohammad Hafijul, one of Sheikh’s relatives, said, “A few days ago a special train from Kerala carried migrant workers to Murshidabad but Safikul did not have the money to buy a ticket. We do not know how his body will be brought back.”

In another incident, a 24-year-old resident of Domkal allegedly hanged himself in Kerala on Saturday. He used to work in a brick kiln. His mother said, “My son was depressed as he could not buy a ticket to board the special train that came to Murshidabad. We have appealed to the local administration to bring back his body.”

In the third incident, Bakul Sheikh (24) died under mysterious circumstances at Sonepur in Odisha where he went five months ago to work as a mason. Sheikh hails from Kohetpur village in Shamserganj. His relatives told the local police that his associates called up and said he was found dead inside the toilet of the house where he was living with other migrant workers.

