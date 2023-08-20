Unacademy row: After Karan Sangwan video, another tutor says…

Amid the ongoing row over the sacking of Karan Sangwan by education-tech platform Unacademy over his remark to vote for educated candidates during a lecture, an undated video clip of another tutor has surfaced online where she is seen making similar views. Screengrab of the viral video of another tutor from ICS coaching centre appealing students to vote for educated leaders.

The tutor, “Babita madam”, works for another edu-tech platform called ICS Coaching Centre, which also has a YouTube channel – 'ICS A to Z'. The widely circulated clip, which appears to be a part of one of her lectures, shows the tutor saying, “...when you're going to vote…remember that you will hand them the responsibility for five years with aspects such as jobs, recruitment, standards of schools and colleges…this is why it is very important that educated people enter politics…”

She adds, “It's a big question whom to vote for…all are the same….first, we used to think that the Congress party is good…we handed them the country from 2004-14 but the public was unhappy…2014 to 2024 is approaching where we have the Bharatiya Janata Party… However, when the elections will approach, they will all rake up the same old issues…force..Ram Mandir…religion will be part of election pitches and they will dig out each other's past corruption reports…but no one will contest saying that if elected, they will ensure schools, colleges, health…”

Screengrab of the full YouTube video shared by ICS Coaching Centre on their channel.

Karan Sangwan says his remarks were generic

The video clip surfaced on social media even as Sangwan on Saturday alleged that Unacademy terminated his service under pressure from trolls who misinterpreted his generic remark to vote for educated candidates. In a video on his YouTube channel, Sangwan said he made the generic remark on his YouTube channel and not during his lecture at Unacademy.

He had made the remarks while discussing the recent bills tabled in Lok Sabha by the central government during his lecture.

In her video, Babita can be seen saying India, being the most populated country in the world, must also have the most employment opportunities. She added that otherwise, unemployment will pave the way for chaos and crimes.

According to available information, the coaching centre’s head office is based out of Sonipat, Haryana. The YouTube channel has around 16,000 subscribers. The viral video was also uploaded on the channel last Thursday.

