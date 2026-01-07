'Unacceptable': Fadnavis blasts BJP leaders for alliance with Congress, vows strict action

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday warned of strict actions after reports that some BJP leaders had formed alliances with Congress and AIMIM on two separate seats. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a public rally for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections, at Katraj. (PTI)

"The BJP can never form an alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM. Such alliances are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Fadnavis said after BJP leaders in Ambernath announced a tie-up with Congress after the recently held civic polls.

The CM said that instructions have already been issued to undo the arrangements and also said that disciplinary action would be taken against the leaders involved.

"If any local BJP leaders have entered into alliances with these parties (AIMIM, Congress) without approval, it is a serious breach of party discipline and strict action will be taken," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP entered post-poll alliances with the Congress and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of ‘Ambernath Vikas Aghadi’ to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership, sidelining ally Shiv Sena. A similar coalition involving the BJP and AIMIM was stitched together in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

Fadnavis made it clear that neither alliance had the approval of the party’s senior leadership. “Any decision taken unilaterally by local leaders is wrong in terms of discipline,” he said in an interview.

Ambernath election results The controversy has also put a spotlight on the Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

In Ambernath, the BJP-Congress-NCP combine secured a majority of 31 seats in the 60-member civic body, even as the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 27 councillors.

BJP councillor Tejashree Karanjule Patil was elected council president, defeating the Sena’s Manisha Walekar.

Opposition accuses BJP of violating ‘coalition dharma’ Reacting to the developments, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of opportunism, saying the party was willing to align with anyone to grab power.

Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar termed the move a betrayal of “coalition dharma” and contrary to the BJP’s national slogan of a “Congress-mukt Bharat”.

In Akot, the BJP formed the ‘Akot Vikas Manch’ with the AIMIM and support from multiple parties, winning the mayor’s post with BJP’s Maya Dhule elected.

The alliance was formally registered with the district administration ahead of deputy mayor and committee elections scheduled for January 13.