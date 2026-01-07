Bawankule warns Ajit Pawar against raising past issues, cites Mahayuti’s ‘friendly contest’ understanding

Pune Mumbai, India - July 5, 2023: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar during the party meeting at MET Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Campaigning for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation elections sharpened on Tuesday after Maharashtra revenue minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule publicly cautioned deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar against reopening past controversies, exposing strains within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule referred to the ₹70,000-crore irrigation scam allegedly linked to Pawar, stressing that the matter is sub judice and pending before the courts. He said any conclusions would depend solely on the judicial outcome and urged Pawar to avoid referencing sensitive legal issues during civic election campaigning.

Bawankule also objected to Pawar’s recent criticism of the BJP’s tenure in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, saying it went against the Mahayuti coordination committee’s understanding of maintaining a “friendly contest” in civic polls. He pointed out that Pawar himself had held power in the city for several years and cautioned against reopening past governance issues.

“We have no intention of digging up the past, but alliance partners must respect what was agreed upon,” Bawankule said, adding that personal attacks only weaken alliance cohesion.

Ajit Pawar, on his part, responded to Bawankule’s remarks, saying, “I am only highlighting the failure at the local level, which needs to be done. I have been monitoring the failure at civic affairs.”

Striking a confident note ahead of the polls, Bawankule said the BJP would win a clear majority in the civic elections and form the municipal corporations on its own, without the need for allies’ support.

Clarifying that he was not seeking to lecture a senior leader, Bawankule said Pawar, as an experienced politician, was expected to show restraint. “If old chapters are reopened, even he may find it difficult to defend them. We expect him to honour the coordination committee’s agreement,” he said.

Bawankule also said that while parties are free to criticise each other politically, Pawar had on several occasions privately and publicly acknowledged development work carried out in Pune under the BJP. He cited Pawar’s remarks at foundation stone-laying ceremonies, inaugurations and Metro-related events, where he had said the city had changed, and that development was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “He can refer to his own past speeches,” Bawankule added.

Responding to Pawar’s allegation that fixed deposits of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation were broken during the BJP’s tenure, Bawankule said the funds were used as part of approved cost-sharing arrangements for Central and state government projects, and not due to financial mismanagement.