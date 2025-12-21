Understanding Sangh through BJP's lens a ‘huge mistake’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that attempts to understand the organisation through political lenses could lead to misunderstandings. Siliguri: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses a youth conference organised as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, in Siliguri, West Bengal, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.(PTI)

He cautioned against associating the RSS solely with the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Many people have a tendency to understand the ‘Sangh’ through the lens of the BJP, which is a huge mistake,” Bhagwat said, news agency ANI reported.

Addressing the RSS ‘100 Vyakhyan Mala’ programme in Kolkata, Bhagwat said viewing the RSS merely as another service organisation would be incorrect.

If you want to understand the ‘Sangh’, making comparisons will lead to misunderstandings. If you consider the ‘Sangh’ to be just another service organisation, you’ll be mistaken,” he said.

Bhagwat on growth of RSS

Earlier, centenary celebrations of the RSS were held on Friday with a Prabuddha Nagarik Sammelan (Conference of Enlightened Citizens) at the Uttar Banga Marwari Bhavan in Siliguri.

The day-long conference, organised by the RSS Uttar Banga Prant, was titled “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: A Journey of 100 Years”.

The Sammelan saw the participation of over a hundred citizens from diverse sections of society, representing eight districts of North Bengal, along with participants from neighbouring Sikkim.

Bhagwat attended the event as the chief guest.

The programme was attended by senior citizens, retired government officials, academicians, doctors, advocates, businesspersons, artists, poets, writers, sportspersons, members of various social and religious non-governmental organisations, select media representatives, and other prominent citizens.

Earlier, while addressing a Youth Conference on Thursday, Bhagwat spoke about the historical evolution and growth of the RSS over the past century.

He highlighted the organisation’s efforts to build a healthy society and a strong nation through the development of ethically grounded and socially committed swayamsevaks, while also addressing and dispelling what he described as misconceptions about the Sangh.

Emphasising that the RSS aims to create “sajjan”, morally upright individuals, Bhagwat said such people, guided by selfless service and value-based living, play a key role in strengthening national pride and development.

A question-and-answer session was also held during the Youth Conference, where participants raised issues related to national security, education, and the national outlook.

Responding to the questions, Bhagwat stressed the need to embrace India’s ancient Sanatan cultural values and promote self-reliance (Swadeshi) as essential components of nation-building and national security.