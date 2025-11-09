‘Hindutva is correct, inclusive definition': RSS chief Bhagwat argues against the word ‘Hinduism’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has linked the word “Hinduism” used for the religion as a “colonial” construct, arguing that only the word “Hindutva” captures the essence of what it means to be a Hindu. He reiterated his definition of the word “Hindu” to include all Indians, irrespective of their express religion. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the '100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons' event in Bengaluru on Sunday, Nov 9, 2025. (PTI)

“First, you have to decolonise yourself, otherwise you won’t understand. For example, Hindutva and Hinduism, which is the recent-most word, which is the traditional word," he asked, as he took selected questions at a function in Bengaluru to mark 100 years of the RSS, parent body of India's ruling BJP and the organisation from which PM Narendra Modi started his public engagement career.

“The word ‘ism’ is foreign, it translates to ‘vada’ (in Hindi). Have you ever heard ‘Hinduvada’? No, the traditional word is ‘Hindutva’, meaning Hinduness. Hinduness does not exclude — it includes,” Bhagwat, who recently turned 75, said.

"This confusion is the result of illogical thinking instilled in our minds... ‘Hindus’ include everything, it’s a nature that respects and accepts all diversities while recognising the underlying unity. Yet, the world calls that exclusive, and ‘ism’s, which cause conflict, (are called) inclusive. How can such logic thrive?” he further said, as per news agency PTI.

Asks Hindus to shun caste divide

He urged Hindus to not be divided by caste “in national matters”, and blamed politics for such divisions.

"Who asked Hindus to be divided? Why don’t they resist? Politicians divide us, but why don’t we say that we are one as a nation?” he said, at a time when an assembly election is underway in BJP- and JDU-ruled Bihar, a state where caste has played a big role in determining political fortunes.

The BJP claims to position itself as party across castes, thus seeking to counter the caste-based “social justice” narrative of parties such as the main opposition RJD in Bihar.

“Politics comes and divides us,” said Bhagwat, “Politicians come and say ‘you are of this caste, he is of that'. Don't go with him. Why cannot I answer that 'I don't recognise caste in this matter; it is a national matter.'”

‘Responsible for Bharat’

On Saturday, too, as part of the same two-day event, Bhagwat said the RSS aims to organise Hindu society, not for power but for “the glory of the nation”.

Hindus are "responsible" for Bharat, he asserted, and said there is no non-Hindu as everyone here, including Muslims and Christians for instance, are descendants of the same ancestors. "The core culture of the country is Hindu,” he said.

He used the term ‘Sanatan Dharma’ to describe this religio-cultural theory: “Sanatan Dharma is Hindu Rashtra and the progress of Sanatan Dharma is the progress of Bharat.”

"We want to organise the Hindu society, the whole of the Hindu society — all 142 crore people with so many religious denominations. And some of them came from outside during the course of history," he said, adding that RSS has started dialogue with those who do not consider themselves Hindu.

Why is RSS not registered? Bhagwant responds

He further responded to an ongoing debate over why the organisation is not formally registered. “Many things are not registered. Even Hindu dharma (religion) is not registered,” Bhagwat said.

He cited the three times the RSS has been banned, “hence the government has recognised us”. “If we were not there, whom did they ban?” argued Bhagwat.

The chief of RSS also spoke on its tax status. He claimed the income tax department and courts have “noted that RSS is a body of individuals”, and exempted it from tax.